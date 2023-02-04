Don't spare people occupying huge chunks of land illegally: Azad

Srinagar, Feb 04: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Chairman and former J&K chief minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that those who have grabbed a huge chunk of land must not be spared in the ongoing anti-encroachment drive across the Union Territory.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that in democracy, nobody can suppress the voices of people.

While welcoming the statement of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he asked his party workers to end their agitation as LG has assured that poor will not be touched.