Doon International student bags top rank in Science and Technology programme

Srinagar, Nov 30: The District Institute of Education and Training Srinagar held a District Level Exhibition and project competition for District Srinagar and Ganderbal under the Inspire Awards Manak Scheme 2021–2022. As many as 92 candidates from leading schools of the valley, like DPS Athwajan, Oak Hill School of Education, Mallinson Girls School, Muslim Public School, Vision School of Education, Green Land School, Green Valley Educational Institute and the Doon International School, Srinagar, participated in which the Doon International School Srinagar secured first position in District Level Exhibition and Project Competition for the District, Srinagar and Ganderbal, under the All India Level Inspire Programme of Science and Technology.