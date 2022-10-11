Doon School Srinagar bags award of excellence from Mauritius Govt

The function was attended by Dr Vinod Ramachandra Education Secretary of Gujrat, Santi Bai Hanoomanjee Former High Commissioner of Mauritius in India, Alan Ganoo Minister of Foreign Affair, the Chairperson of the National School of Open School India Prof. Saroj Sharma.

“The dignitaries were overwhelmed to learn from Showkat Khan’s elucidated description about present practice in school of Kashmir and his progressive work and contribution to bring international curriculum and exchange programs for the local community,” the handout reads.

Chairman DIS has expressed his happiness for sharing the achievement and for being awarded in the category of the Holistic Development of Children by the President of Mauritius.