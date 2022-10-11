Doon School Srinagar bags award of excellence from Mauritius Govt

Srinagar, Oct 11: The Doon International School (DIS) Srinagar has received a prestigious award in excellence in School Education Awards- 2022.
The award ceremony was organized by Intelligent Minds Trust (IMT) in collaboration with Mauritius Government and the award was received by Chairman DIS Srinagar Showkat Ahmad Khan.
The school handout reads that the President of Mauritius Prithviraj Singh Roopun along with Vice Prime Minister Leela Devi Roopun and Minister of Education K Nandani Singla and High Commissioner of India presented the prestigious award to Showkat Hussain Khan in the category of Best Holistic Development of Children.
The felicitation ceremony was held at World Hindi Secretariat Mauritius on October 6.
The function was attended by Dr Vinod Ramachandra Education Secretary of Gujrat, Santi Bai Hanoomanjee Former High Commissioner of Mauritius in India, Alan Ganoo Minister of Foreign Affair, the Chairperson of the National School of Open School India Prof. Saroj Sharma.
“The dignitaries were overwhelmed to learn from Showkat Khan’s elucidated description about present practice in school of Kashmir and his progressive work and contribution to bring international curriculum and exchange programs for the local community,” the handout reads.
Chairman DIS has expressed his happiness for sharing the achievement and for being awarded in the category of the Holistic Development of Children by the President of Mauritius.
“It is a moment of pride and joy not just for the school or for the state but for the nation. It goes without saying that such results are not possible year after year without the dedicated, hardworking and committed members of staff,” he said.
He said that Doon Srinagar is probably one of the few institutions in Kashmir that allow students to have flexible coursework and customize their curriculum to meet their needs and build leadership experience through workshops, programs, events and activities.
“The specific child-centric curriculum is more effective after our partner collaborations with Wilmot Australia. We believe that the right kind of education has the power to design and redesign the blueprint of human civilization for the better,” he said.
He said the school aims to help students realize their potential and understand that careers are not chosen but constructed through consistent learning and hard work and Doon pushes on students excelling in both professional and personal growth. The school believes in taking the initiative to transform students into socially responsible professionals and continues to keep up with their learning and promote child centric curriculum to ensure that they meet all the benchmarks for quality teaching and learning.