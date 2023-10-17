Doon School Srinagar holds event highlighting Diversity in Indi

Srinagar, Oct 17: Doon School Srinagar recently marked the culmination of a remarkable three-day presentation by the students of the Wilmot Wing.
This extravaganza showcased the talent, creativity, and dedication of the young learners in the form of a vibrant and colorful programme, highlighting the various states of India. The event drew to a close with the Mayor of the city, Junaid Azim Mattu, gracing the occasion and commending the students for their outstanding performances.
The theme of the presentation revolved around the rich cultural tapestry of India, as the students brought to life the diversity of the nation through a series of performances and exhibitions. The event not only demonstrated the talents of the students but also underscored the importance of embracing and celebrating the myriad cultures that thrive within India.
Mayor Junaid Mattu, in his capacity as the Chief Guest, took the opportunity to acknowledge the students’ impressive achievements. He lauded their efforts and dedication, emphasizing the need to pay special attention to the inclusion and support of special children in the society. Mayor Mattu also made a significant announcement during the event, pledging to initiate a comprehensive drainage system for the school.
This announcement was met with enthusiasm and gratitude from all present, particularly the school’s Chairman, Showkat Hussain Khan, who extended his heartfelt thanks to Mayor Mattu for his commitment to enhancing the road leading to Doon School.
Khan expressed his optimism about the forthcoming development, highlighting the positive impact it would have on the school’s overall environment.
The Doon School Srinagar’s three-day presentation, with its focus on the diverse and culturally rich tapestry of India, not only provided a platform for students to showcase their talents but also underscored the school’s commitment to holistic education and inclusivity. The event’s grand conclusion, marked by the Mayor’s generous pledge, leaves a lasting impression and sets the stage for continued progress in the school’s infrastructure and commitment to nurturing students’ potential.