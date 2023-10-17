Doon School Srinagar holds event highlighting Diversity in Indi

This extravaganza showcased the talent, creativity, and dedication of the young learners in the form of a vibrant and colorful programme, highlighting the various states of India. The event drew to a close with the Mayor of the city, Junaid Azim Mattu, gracing the occasion and commending the students for their outstanding performances.

The theme of the presentation revolved around the rich cultural tapestry of India, as the students brought to life the diversity of the nation through a series of performances and exhibitions. The event not only demonstrated the talents of the students but also underscored the importance of embracing and celebrating the myriad cultures that thrive within India.

Mayor Junaid Mattu, in his capacity as the Chief Guest, took the opportunity to acknowledge the students’ impressive achievements. He lauded their efforts and dedication, emphasizing the need to pay special attention to the inclusion and support of special children in the society. Mayor Mattu also made a significant announcement during the event, pledging to initiate a comprehensive drainage system for the school.