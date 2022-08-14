Doordarshan to telecast serial 'Swaraj – Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha' from Aug 14

Addressing a gathering of select media personalities at Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar on Saturday, Sanjeev said that the 75-episode serial will be telecast at 9 PM on every Sunday. The serial will highlight the contributions of freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the freedom struggle, he added.

The promo of “Swaraj” was also showcased and presented on the occasion. Faseeh uz Zaman, Programme Head DDK, Salman Qazi, Head Regional News Unit DDK and Tariq Rather, Head of Office Press Information Bureau Srinagar were also present on the occasion.

“Swaraj” serial was launched on August 05, 2022 at a function at Akashwani Bhawan by Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah in the presence of Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan.

The serial will be on air on August 14 on DD National in Hindi and subsequently in nine regional languages for telecast on regional network of Doordarshan. It is also being dubbed in English. Every fresh episode of the serial will be aied form 9 PM to 10 PM on Sunday and it will be repeated on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The audio version of the serial will be broadcast on All India Radio network from 11 AM on Saturdays.