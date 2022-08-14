Doordarshan to telecast serial 'Swaraj – Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha' from Aug 14

Srinagar, August 14: Doordarshan will telecast the serial “Swaraj – Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha” from August 14. This was stated by S Sanjeev, Deputy Director General and Head of Office, All India Radio and Doordarshan Kendra (DDK) Srinagar.
Addressing a gathering of select media personalities at Doordarshan Kendra Srinagar on Saturday, Sanjeev said that the 75-episode serial will be telecast at 9 PM on every Sunday. The serial will highlight the contributions of freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the freedom struggle, he added.
The promo of “Swaraj” was also showcased and presented on the occasion. Faseeh uz Zaman, Programme Head DDK, Salman Qazi, Head Regional News Unit DDK and Tariq Rather, Head of Office Press Information Bureau Srinagar were also present on the occasion.
“Swaraj” serial was launched on August 05, 2022 at a function at Akashwani Bhawan by Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah in the presence of Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan.
The serial will be on air on August 14 on DD National in Hindi and subsequently in nine regional languages for telecast on regional network of Doordarshan. It is also being dubbed in English. Every fresh episode of the serial will be aied form 9 PM to 10 PM on Sunday and it will be repeated on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
The audio version of the serial will be broadcast on All India Radio network from 11 AM on Saturdays.
“Swaraj – Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha” will illustrate the glorious history of India’s freedom struggle from the 15th century onwards when Vasco-Da-Gama landed in India. The serial will showcase several aspects of Indian history featuring the lives and sacrifices of lesser known heroes of the freedom struggle.
The idea behind the serial is to reproduce an audio-visual history of India’s search for “Swaraj”. The repertoire of photographs, films, oral histories, personal memoirs, autobiographies, biographies and multi-lingual regional literature remain mostly unexplored and largely absent from the public consciousness. Audio-visual representations of such issues, icons, events and organisations will be produced in this larger comprehensive framework of “search for Swaraj” and presented to the public in the form of a 75 episode serial of top notch quality production.
Onscreen historical narrative framed in the larger discourse of search and establishment of “Swaraj” in India will help the national and international audiences to understand the spirit of the country with a fresh and new perspective and give the due to the lesser known heroes as they deserve.
“Swaraj” is envisioned as the iconic serial of Doordarshan which will turn into a national movement inspiring the public especially the youth about India’s rich history and fill every Indian’s heart with pride.
Along with “Swaraj”, Doordarshan is launching four other serials. These include “Jai Bharati”, “Corporate Sarpanch” and “Yeh Dil Maange More”. These serials have messages of patriotism and women empowerment and will be telecast at prime time on DD National, Monday to Friday, starting from August 15.
Another serial “Suron Ka Eklavya” has high entertainment value as a reality music show. It will be telecast on Saturday and Sunday from 8 PM to 9 PM starting August 14.
A show focussing on startups is also coming up on DD News and DD National. “Startup Champions 2.0” showcases the journey and success of 46 national award winning startups. It will be on DD News on Saturdays at 9 PM and on DD National on Sundays at 12 Noon. The English version of this show will be on DD India every Saturday at 10 PM.
The new serials will go a long way in revamping DD National, the lead channel of Doordarshan. In the follow-up, Doordarshan is planning to revamp its regional channels by introducing new programmes and news shows with meaningful discussions on current topics.