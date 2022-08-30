Srinagar, Aug 30 : With a goal to ‘double’ contribution of Agri-GDP in next 5 years, government on Tuesday constituted UT Level Apex Committee (UTLAC) for framing a “comprehensive Agriculture Policy” for holistic development of farm and allied sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.
Headed by Dr. Mangla Rai, Former D.G. ICAR, the government has spelt the “objective” of transforming subsistence agriculture to sustainable agri-economy for the panel whose members include Dr. Ashok Dalwai, Chief Executive Officer National Rainfed Area Authority, GoI; Atal Dulloo (IAS), Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary),Agriculture Production Department; Dr. P.K. Joshi, Secretary, National Academy of Agriculture Sciences,Pusa New Delhi; Dr. Prabhat Kumar,Horticulture Commissioner, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department; Dr. H.S Gupta, Former Director IARI Dr. J.P. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu, and Dr. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir (Member secretary).