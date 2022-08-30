Double contribution of Agri-GDP in next 5 years

Headed by Dr. Mangla Rai, Former D.G. ICAR, the government has spelt the “objective” of transforming subsistence agriculture to sustainable agri-economy for the panel whose members include Dr. Ashok Dalwai, Chief Executive Officer National Rainfed Area Authority, GoI; Atal Dulloo (IAS), Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary),Agriculture Production Department; Dr. P.K. Joshi, Secretary, National Academy of Agriculture Sciences,Pusa New Delhi; Dr. Prabhat Kumar,Horticulture Commissioner, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department; Dr. H.S Gupta, Former Director IARI Dr. J.P. Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu, and Dr. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir (Member secretary).