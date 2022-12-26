Double, triple shift works will start again if DAP comes to power: Azad

He urged the government to ensure all migrant Pandit employees are shifted to Jammu temporarily. Azad was addressing a rally in Anantnag. The DAP chief said that the government shall also consider to bring the local terrorists to mainstream and have tough stance at the same time against foreign terrorists operating in Kashmir. “ During my tenure as Chief Minister we had a record of surrenders by terrorists. I think the government shall have same policy and encourage local terrorists to surrender. Alongside, the common people shall not feel harassed and frisked by security forces. This will usher peace and development in Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir,” he said. Azad expressed his concern over the targeted killings in Kashmir and said all migrant Kashmir employees should be temporarily shifted to Jammu.