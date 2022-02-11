DoWP, WD Kashmir to conduct census of migratory, other endemic birds today

Srinagar, Feb 11: The Department of Wildlife Protection (DoWP), J&K government and Wetlands Division (WD), Kashmir, is conducting the census of migratory birds and other endemic birds nesting in Kashmir wetlands on Saturday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the participants from Kashmir University, SKUAST-K, Wildlife Conservation Fund, National Development Foundation, Government Degree College Pampore, Biodiversity Management Committees, Kashmir Bird Watchers Club, Wildlife SOS, Wildlife Researchers, Society for Environment Education and Development, Wildlife Conservation Foundation, Volunteers and freelancers are taking part in the said census.
The aim of the programme is to identify the current status of valley wetlands including Hokersar, Mirgund, Narkara, Hygam, Badi Nambal, Shallabugh, Anchar, Dal-Lake, Wullar Lake, Chatlum, Kranchoo, Manibugh, Freshkhoori Wetlands which harbour sizeable number of migratory birds and to check the population fluctuation of migratory species in the Kashmir wetlands during winter migration.