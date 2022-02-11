DoWP, WD Kashmir to conduct census of migratory, other endemic birds today

The aim of the programme is to identify the current status of valley wetlands including Hokersar, Mirgund, Narkara, Hygam, Badi Nambal, Shallabugh, Anchar, Dal-Lake, Wullar Lake, Chatlum, Kranchoo, Manibugh, Freshkhoori Wetlands which harbour sizeable number of migratory birds and to check the population fluctuation of migratory species in the Kashmir wetlands during winter migration.