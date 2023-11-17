Dozens of vehicles blacklisted in Anantnag for violation of MV Act

Anantnag, Nov 17: Following complaints against flouting of traffic rules by commercial passenger vehicles, team ARTO Anantnag today laid nakka checking in different parts of the district and challaned more than 100 such vehicles and imposed fine on vehicle owners to the tune of Rs 60,000 for violating the norms.

A total of 200 vehicles were checked and fine under various provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and other rules was realized.

The inspection team also informed the people about their duties towards observing traffic norms and road safety rules while traveling and said that it was the prime duty of the commuters to raise their voice against overloading and use of mobile phones by the drivers at the time of driving.

ARTO Anantnag warned the drivers of passenger vehicles to strictly adhere to the traffic rules to avoid any action from the department. He said the checking of vehicles would continue in the coming days.