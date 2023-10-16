DPAP braces up for rally in Batamaloo

According to a press release, the meeting was attended by a number of party office bearers, who held thorough discussions over certain party affairs and outlined a strategy to strengthen the party further. He urged party leaders to be vibrantly active to remain in touch with the masses and to make people well aware of the party’s people-friendly agenda and its vision for a better future for Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the upcoming public rally of Chairman DPAP Ghulam Nabi Azad at Batamaloo scheduled on October 21 was also discussed and the party workers were directed to ensure maximum participation of workers so that the rally becomes a mega event. Azad is planning to address a rally of workers at Batamaloo and the preparations are in full swing.

Senior leaders Salman Nizami, Shoaib Nabi Lone , Mohammad Altaf Dar and others attended the meeting.