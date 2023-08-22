DPAP criticises PDP’s statement

In a statement DPAP Central Kashmir President Peer Bilal alleged that the PDP backstabbed the people during its coalition with the BJP between 2015 and 2018, first under the chief ministership of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and then Mehboob Mufti. “But for the BJP’s huge snub and midway divorce by withdrawing the support to PDP led government in 2018, the former Chief Minister would have gone whole hog to kill young Kashmiri boys under the garb of the so-called drive against stone pelters and then mock at them by saying’ Kya Bache Toffee Lene Gaye Thay,” he said.