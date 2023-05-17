DPAP for filling vacant posts in time-bound manner

Srinagar, May 17: Expressing serious concern over the undue delay over referring of vacant posts to recruiting agencies, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Wednesday demanded the government must refer posts to recruiting agencies without any further delay.
In a statement , DPAP spokesperson said complaints are pouring in that departments are dilly-dallying on the referral of vacancies to the recruiting agencies even after the lapse of deadline fixed by government. “Vital information in respect of already referred posts has not been furnished by several departments thereby leading to delay in start of recruitment process,” he said.
He added that by delaying the recruitment process, the career of youth are put at stake. “A large number of youth are at the verge of crossing over age limit which once crossed, makes them ineligible for government jobs,” he said.