DPAP has vision, mission, and compassion for J&K: Azad

Anantnag, Mar 20: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday launched a membership drive of Kashmir province from Anantnag amidst dozens of high-profile political leaders and workers joining the party at a gathering at Khanabal here.
Azad formally handed over the membership papers to the workers and directed all party rank to follow an enrolment pattern in the drive as the party spans across Jammu and Kashmir, a press release said.
Before the launching of the membership drive, scores of high-profile political leaders, activists, and workers, including the DDC Chairman, DDC members, Sarpanches, and workers from all regional and national parties joined DPAP with the hope that Ghulam Nabi Azad is the only Chief Minister of J&K in more than 70 years who have delivered within short term.
Welcoming them, Azad spelled out his vision for Jammu and Kashmir and recalled how he was able to govern within three years of his tenure as Chief Minister.
Delving on the current governance model, Azad said whatever good work the present government did during previous years, it undoes that by taking hasty and anti-people decisions like land eviction drives, imposition of property tax, scams in recruitment rules or imposing numerous laws which only elected government could adopt or formulate once it comes to power.
“No doubt, the militancy is on the wane, and the government of the day has been able to eliminate terrorism, no stone pelting takes place in Jammu and Kashmir to an extent that was witnessed in the last 35 years, but all this hard work proves futile once severe administrative decisions like land eviction drive, imposition of property tax and other anti-people rules are made,” Azad told the gathering here.
Moreover, Azad said that there must have been lacunae in land laws over the years which the politicians or officials would have used to their advantage but why should government target poor common people of Jammu and Kashmir who have small holdings or households in plains or in terrains.
“Jammu and Kashmir is moving away from terrorism to normalcy and people now want relief in form of non-imposition of property tax, less electricity fees, no eviction drives so that once they live a normal life and as business booms, they would be able to comply with tax provisions,” Azad said.
In view of the ensuing Ramadhan, Azad urged the government to release all religious leaders or youth who have been detained under various laws and are in jails outside on the ground that they don’t have anything to do with militancy or militants.