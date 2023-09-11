DPAP holds conventions in Sumbal, Wachi

According to a press release, during the conventions the party leaders reiterated that their aims is to win the hearts and minds of people in Jammu and Kashmir if elected to power in assembly elections.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at Kathpora in Sumbal Sonanwari , the senior party leader and vice chairman G M Saroori said that whatever the facilities in social sectors are available right now have been mostly developed by Ghulam Nabi Azad as chief minister. He said that even when Azad was a health minister in hnion government, he sanctioned various medical colleges for the erstwhile state. “This is called the vision for its people unlike those who exploit the sentiments of people for pity issues like ration cards etc,” he said.