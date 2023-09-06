DPAP holds party convention at Sagipora in Rafiabad

Addressing the convention, senior party leader Taj Mohiuddin said that DPAP is committed to work tirelessly for the peace and prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir . He added that all doors are shut for those who are corrupt and have no vision for Jammu and Kashmir.

“I assure you our party led by Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad is committed for the cause of people. It has only pro- people agenda where we can ensure every family of the UT lives in peace and earn with dignity,” Taj Mohiuddin said. Another senior leader G M Saroori said all the successive regimes have failed to live upto the expectations of people but it is only DPAP which has become the voice of every street and mohalla in the UT. “ We are not in power but when we see injustice is done with our people we do not hesitate to hit the roads peacefully. Our efforts to defend the rights of people is evident from the peaceful street protests when the forcible land eviction drive was launched and we did not stop untill government took back the order,” he said.