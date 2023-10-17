DPAP holds workers’ meet in Sopore

According to a press note, the meeting was chaired by Vice Chairman G M Saroori. He assured people of Sopore that if DPAP is elected to power, the lost glory of the apple rich town would be restored and made as a hub of economic opportunities.“ Sopore is a rich and resourceful town in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. But over the years has lost its glory and importance,” he said.

He regretted and promised that Chairman DPAP Ghulam Nabi Azad will again work tirelessly to ensure the town is emerging as big economic centre with huge job opportunities for local youths. He reminded people of the massive developmental works done by Azad as a chief minister of the erstwhile state and said he will do lot more if given a chance by people.