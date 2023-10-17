DPAP holds workers’ meet in Sopore

Sopore, Oct 17 : Democratic Progressive Azad Party ( DPAP) today held meeting of its office bearers and prominent workers.
According to a press note, the meeting was chaired by Vice Chairman G M Saroori. He assured people of Sopore that if DPAP is elected to power, the lost glory of the apple rich town would be restored and made as a hub of economic opportunities.“ Sopore is a rich and resourceful town in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. But over the years has lost its glory and importance,” he said.
He regretted and promised that Chairman DPAP Ghulam Nabi Azad will again work tirelessly to ensure the town is emerging as big economic centre with huge job opportunities for local youths. He reminded people of the massive developmental works done by Azad as a chief minister of the erstwhile state and said he will do lot more if given a chance by people.
The DPAP leader stated that there shall be no excise duty on Kashmir apples since the growers are going through the innumerable uncertainties and challenges untill the crop reaches to the market for consumers. “ We will devise a policy for apple growers of Kashmir where he shall be encouraged and appreciates for his dedication and struggle to keep this industry alive and thriving. The government support so far is minimum which needs to give its attention towards the sector that engages around sixty percent population economically,” he said.
Among others present on the occasion were Salman Nizami Chief Spokesperson, Shoaib Nabi Lone Distt President Baramulla, Provincial Gen Secretary Shafiq Shabnam, Arif Maqbool Secretary, Umar Kakroo Chairman MC Baramulla, Irshad Ahmed Tantray, Gh Rasool, Sajjad Ahmed and others.