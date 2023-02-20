‘DPAP won’t mislead people’

According to a press note, speaking to hundreds of workers during a party meeting in Budgam, Bhat said that unlike other parties and their leadership, DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad will never lead its people with falsehood, deceit and lies. He said the DPAP is formed to work practically on ground and stand by the people who are in need. “Our goal is to take up public issues and fight for their redressal. We cannot lead our people in a direction which is full of lies and deceit like other parties do,” he said.