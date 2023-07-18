DPITT approves Rs 5 Cr to IUST for empowering J&K startups

Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor of IUST, acknowledged the pivotal importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in progress and development. He commended the entire team of CIED-IUST Foundation, led by Director Dr Pervez Ahmad Mir, for the national recognition in promoting an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship. He stated that the scheme would be a Game-Changer for innovation and entrepreneurship culture in J&K significantly boosting the startup ecosystem, and fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.

Pertinently, CIED (Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development) IUST is the first institute from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to avail this scheme which will further bolster IUST’s efforts in providing an enabling environment for startups to thrive, bringing new ideas, job opportunities, and economic prosperity to the region. Furthermore, IUST plans to increase the number of supported startups considerably under the scheme and aims to provide ample opportunities for budding entrepreneurs, encouraging their growth and success.