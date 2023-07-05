DPR for 2 km Donipwa- Janglatmandi stretch yet to get approval: R&B

Anantnag, July 5: The National Highway India Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) on Wednesday clarified that the Donipwa – Janglat Mandi stretch of Anantnag was not part of NH-244 project.
“NH-244 is entrusted to NHIDCL for development and maintenance. On Kashmir side , stretch from 193 Km (Sinthan Pass) to Km 235 (Vailoo) is under maintenance. Development work on 235 Km (Vailoo) to Km 263 (Donipawa) has just been completed,” an NHIDCL handout reads.
It said that from Doinapawa the Bypass via Achajipora till Alstop (8.47 Km length) is under construction. “The two km stretch from Donipwa to Janglatmandi is not the part of the project now,” the handout read.
Pertinently ,the Beacon which was initially the executing agency for the project had already notified the road and done its valuation way back in the year 2007.
However, even after the National Highway authorities took over the stretch was left as such. “The government later decided to bypass this stretch of main town along the banks of Aaripat, a Jehlum tributary, connecting it with Achajpora. Hence the earlier proposal was dropped out,” said an R & B official. He said the road is now under R& B.
The locals, however have been pressing for widening of this 2 km stretch as they say the road remains congested. “The narrow road stretch witnesses heavy traffic jams causing immense hardships to passengers while also making the movement of the pedestrians difficult,” they say. Assistant Executive Engineer R& B, Rayees Ahmed Zargar said the DPR submitted stands already prepared by the department.
“We, however, are yet to get approval,” AEE said.