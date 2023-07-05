DPR for 2 km Donipwa- Janglatmandi stretch yet to get approval: R&B

“NH-244 is entrusted to NHIDCL for development and maintenance. On Kashmir side , stretch from 193 Km (Sinthan Pass) to Km 235 (Vailoo) is under maintenance. Development work on 235 Km (Vailoo) to Km 263 (Donipawa) has just been completed,” an NHIDCL handout reads.

It said that from Doinapawa the Bypass via Achajipora till Alstop (8.47 Km length) is under construction. “The two km stretch from Donipwa to Janglatmandi is not the part of the project now,” the handout read.