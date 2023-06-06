DPS Anantnag conducts workshop

According to a press release, the programme was conducted by RLP-Centre for Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation cum Wellness for the age group of 10-12 years. Principal DPS Anantnag Nighat Fatima while welcoming the organisers spoke about the urgent necessity of a robust and dynamic partnership between teachers and parents and to be vigilant about the early intervention of the right habits and necessary value system of the children.

She urged the parents that it is time to keep “our mobile phones aside at home and ensure that the right balance of healthy diet, manners and atmosphere is prevailing in our homes and schools.” “ The children learn what we do and what they see,” she said.