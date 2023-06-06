DPS Anantnag conducts workshop

Anantnag, June 6: On world environment day, DPS Anantnag a premier school in south Kashmir conducted a workshop cum awareness programme on healthy eating habits and its consequences to inculcate good lifestyle and physical exercise in the students.
According to a press release, the programme was conducted by RLP-Centre for Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation cum Wellness for the age group of 10-12 years. Principal DPS Anantnag Nighat Fatima while welcoming the organisers spoke about the urgent necessity of a robust and dynamic partnership between teachers and parents and to be vigilant about the early intervention of the right habits and necessary value system of the children.
She urged the parents that it is time to keep “our mobile phones aside at home and ensure that the right balance of healthy diet, manners and atmosphere is prevailing in our homes and schools.” “ The children learn what we do and what they see,” she said.
The experts who spoke on the occasion were Dr Taizeena Khan Chief Physiotherapist RLP and Dt Sabiya Rashid Chief Health Coach RLP. They used playful fun activities and conducted an interactive session with students who participated wholeheartedly on the event. Established in November 2013 RLP is a leading health and wellness clinic in J&K.