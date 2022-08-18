DPS Budgam conducts memorial lecture on Mahjoor

Srinagar: A memorial lecture was organised by DPS Budgam to commemorate the Shair-e-Kashmir -Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad Mahjoor.

According to a press note, the event was organised to make the students familiar with the poet of Kashmir and make them aware of their rich heritage and culture.

The lecture was presented by the famous poet and scholar, Abdal Mahjoor, the grand son of Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad Mahjoor. The event was presided over by the eminent educationist, Prof Neerja Mattoo ji while the Pro VC DPS Budgam, Mumtazunnisa Soz was also present

A documentary highlighting the life of Mahjoor and a special musical programme based on Mahjoor’s poetry presented by the Department of Music, DPS Budgam were among the chief attractions.