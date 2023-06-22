DPS Budgam felicitates NEET, JEE selectees

In a statement issued here, the spokesman said Roman Rafiq and Mohammad Yawar Zia qualified NEET with remarkable scores while Fahad Ashraf made it to JEE Advanced.

"The students gave the credit of their success to their teachers and parents," the statement reads.

"One must remain focused as it is extremely crucial to have a strong foundation. Education must be analysed in a broader spectrum and should not be taken as rote learning of facts," Roman Rafiq, the student said.