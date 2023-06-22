DPS Budgam felicitates NEET, JEE selectees
Srinagar, June 22: The management of Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam felicitated the students who qualified the recently held NEET and JEE examination.
In a statement issued here, the spokesman said Roman Rafiq and Mohammad Yawar Zia qualified NEET with remarkable scores while Fahad Ashraf made it to JEE Advanced.
"The students gave the credit of their success to their teachers and parents," the statement reads.
"One must remain focused as it is extremely crucial to have a strong foundation. Education must be analysed in a broader spectrum and should not be taken as rote learning of facts," Roman Rafiq, the student said.
Another student, Yawar Zia stressed on determination and concentration while Fahad Ashraf talked of the conducive learning situation. Also, the two students namely Syeda Mohadisa Rizvi and Zeedan Feroz Khan got full time scholarships from the different foreign universities.
Mohadisa Rizvi has been offered admission from four different foreign universities. These include Hartfort (US) University with annual scholarship of $28000 for four years, Quinnipiac University ( USA) with annual scholarship of $ 28000 for four years, Krea University and AshokaUniversity, India.
Zeedan Feroz Khan received a full time scholarship from Arizona State University with $64000 for four years and from Mississippi State University with $100000 for four years.
“I always wanted to immerse myself in a diverse academic environment. Studying alongside students from various cultures would expand my perspective, deepen my understanding of the world and contribute to my personal growth," Mohadisa said.
The students expressed a heartfelt gratitude to the school management and the teachers for their unwavering belief and unconditional support. The students said the school had been instrumental in guiding them in every possible way and has played a pivotal role in shaping their academic journey.
The Principal DPS Budgam congratulated the students and stressed on the need of hard work, determination, research and perseverance.
“Let us continue to strive for excellence and use our education to make a positive impact in the world," he said.
The Chairperson DPS Budgam, Mumtazunnisa Soz who was present at the occasion extended a heartfelt congratulations to the students for their remarkable performance. She encouraged the students to inculcate good behaviour and competitive spirit and appreciated the efforts of the teachers and support of the parents.