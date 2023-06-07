DPS Budgam holds environmental conservation programme

The day was celebrated on 5 June by the students with great exuberance. A special assembly was held to mark this occasion stressing on the measures to be taken towards protecting mother earth and ensuring a safe future. The assembly commenced with a prayer followed by group song, thoughts and a beautiful dance performance relevant to the the theme. The students and the teachers highlighted the need of protecting the resources of mother Earth by speeches and placards. The assembly was a great success and definitely added to the awareness among students to safeguard and protect their environment and planet.

Mehfooz Aslam, Principal DPS Budgam while speaking on the occasion stressed the promotion of sustainable living and eco-friendly practices in the school and community. He further encouraged the students to think critically about environmental problems and find innovative solutions to address them.