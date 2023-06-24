DPS Budgam launches Entrepreneurship Skill Development programme

Srinagar, June 24: The Department of commerce, Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgamorganised a project based learning programme (PLP) in the form of food stalls at the school campus.
The event was organised under the guidance and supervision of HoD Commerce Bilal Ahmad Khan.
The event had around 12 food stalls which provided young entrepreneurs an opportunity to display their products and services.
It provided a platform for the commerce students to market and sell their products. The event was arranged to create a space wherein the students and the staff can leave behind the monotony of their everyday routine and indulge in the realm of practicality.
The food stalls had the variety to cater everyone’s taste. The students gained a broader spectrum of learning and underwent a whole different experience far removed from the theory based learning.
The first day of the fair began with the commerce students setting up their respective stalls with the due support from the school.
The banner was unveiled by the Principal DPS BudgamMehfoozAslam
The stalls were the centre of attraction and gained a lot of attention and curiosity from the students, parents and the faculty.
Following the success of the first day operations, the second day of the event witnessed an influx in the curiosity level of the students. The programme helped to boost the morale of the students by providing a platform for skill development.