DPS Budgam organises interactive session on cybercrime

“With the increase in online activities and mushrooming of social media sites, every individual is vulnerable to cyber crimes. We are not safe in our own houses as organised criminals are out to steal our data, rob us of our money, ruin our reputation, morph our pictures, cause us mental stress, send unwanted messages, etc,” the students were told. With the intention of spreading awareness among young minds and sensitizing them about the risks involved in online activities, DPS Budgam organized an awareness camp for its students.

Sujeet Kumar, DIG Central Range (J&K Police), was the chief guest of the programme. Syed Sleet Shah, Deputy SP Crime (J&K Police), was the guest of honour. The session began with the introduction of the topic by the students of Class 11th. It was followed by a detailed presentation by Syed Sleet Shah. She enlightened the gathering about the risks involved in forwarding a simple message without verifying its credentials. Sujit Kumar spoke about 'Cyber Security'. He discussed fake accounts and how criminals dupe thousands of people by impersonating as someone else. It was further revealed that the present day youth are both victims and accused in cyber-crimes. Kumar listed the ways in which we can protect our profiles and save ourselves from cyber criminals. He further spoke about cyber engineering and “how our complete behaviour and likes and dislikes are being monitored and stored in databases.”