DPS Budgam organises Recreation Day

“Recreation is an important aspect of a child’s development. It refreshes their body and mind and makes their time more interesting and enjoyable. Keeping in this view, class LKG of the school celebrated Recreation Day on 14 October. In the spirit of the day, children presented special songs and dance performances. Dance presents an exhilarating union of exercise and enjoyment. Kids enjoyed the poetry of footsteps and rhythm,” a statement read.

The celebration was graced by the presence of principal of the school Mehfooz Aslam and Junior School Incharge Tanveer Joo.