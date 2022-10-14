DPS receives Ist rank among 'Best Schools' in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 14: DPS Srinagar has been awarded the 1st rank in the category of best schools of Srinagar by Education World India School Ranking. The Education World India School Ranking Awards recognize holistic academic excellence that caters to a transformative educational experience. The award ceremony was held on October 11 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram.
The school scored the most in all the distinct parameters for the award including environment-friendliness, blended learning excellence, design thinking, campus architecture and design, extraordinary leadership, and social impact
Syed Sumaira, Coordinator International Affairs, DPS Srinagar received the award on behalf of the school and said, “It’s an honor for DPS Srinagar to be conferred this prestigious award. Our pedagogy is in sync with the modern practices of informational era, but rooted in the old word ethic of transforming behaviors towards an equitable and productive society.”
Expressing her delight at the award Shafaq Afshan, Principal DPS Srinagar said, “The award is the recognition of years of hard work. It is indeed a proud occasion for the entire family of DPS Srinagar and it has been possible only because of the support of the entire staff and parents of the students.”
Chairman Vijay Dhar said, “We are delighted but not surprised at the award. It validates our belief and motto that youth is the surest constituency to tackle to achieve excellence and realize the potential of the nation, guiding it to pinnacles of excellence. Diamond needs polishing by a skilled hand to realize its value, just as the raw capital of youth needs guidance to emerge as leaders. Congratulations to the entire School family who makes the motto possible.”