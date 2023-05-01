DPS Srinagar honors staff on Labour Day

Students also shared their thoughts on the importance of labor and the need to respect the rights of workers. The support staff members were touched by the performances and felt proud to be part of such a warm and welcoming community. The event served as a reminder of the importance of building strong relationships and fostering a sense of community within the school.

On the occasion, Vijay Dhar, chairman of the school said, "We are extremely grateful to our support staff, who work hard every day to ensure that our school is kept neat and clean. Their efforts often go unnoticed, but they play a critical role in maintaining the hygiene and safety of our school environment. We also appreciate our drivers who are always punctual and ensure the safe transportation of our students. On behalf of the school management, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the support staff for their dedication and commitment towards the school."