DPS Srinagar hosts students from Gujarat school

Srinagar: Delhi Public School, Srinagar hosted a delegation of 14 students and 2 teachers from Shrishti English Medium School, Anand Gujarat from June 4 to June 11 as a part of Domestic Class Exchange Program under the aegis of AFS India.

“The school is a privileged member of the program that envisions the exchange of students to facilitate cross-cultural exposure and the forging of bonds of bonhomie,” DPS said in a statement.