DPS Srinagar hosts students from Gujarat school

Srinagar: Delhi Public School, Srinagar hosted a delegation of 14 students and 2 teachers from Shrishti English Medium School, Anand Gujarat from June 4 to June 11 as a part of Domestic Class Exchange Program under the aegis of AFS India.
“The school is a privileged member of the program that envisions the exchange of students to facilitate cross-cultural exposure and the forging of bonds of bonhomie,” DPS said in a statement.
“The delegation was accordingly received warmly and a detailed pedagogical plan was prepared that included guided tours to places of historical and recreational interest, artistic performances, and personalised interviews,” it added.
The valedictory session was held where these students as well as the teachers were felicitated with certificates and mementos by the Principal of DPS Srinagar. Principal Shafaq Afshan said, “We consider it a great privilege to have been able to host students and teachers from outside the valley.”
Echoing her, Chairman Vijay Dhar said, “At DPS Srinagar we are of the firm belief that pedagogy transcends academics, rather if it is divorced from culture, it will be a mere totem. So, we strive to host participant schools of the AFS Program so that our students can develop an eclectic temperament by coming in close contact with cultures other than their own.”