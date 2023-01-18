DPS Srinagar organises inter-school exchange trip to Sarhad School Pune

The trip was an instructive experience as the students experienced firsthand the diversity of cultures to forge close intercultural bonds. Over the course of the week, the students were engaged in a variety of carefully curated activities including interactions, visits to museums, stadiums, campuses, beaches, and other places that showcased the best of the natural beauty of the region as well as cultural nights.

The trip commenced with an interaction on ‘Vision India’ between the visiting students and host school students after a detailed acquaintance had been established on the history and evolution of the school. Over the following days, the students visited various places of historical and natural importance. These included a trip to Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, commonly known as the Katraj Zoo. The students sighted various snakes, reptiles, birds, and turtles. The students were especially enthralled by the sight of the white tiger, bears, lions, and Leopards. Visits to Alibaug beach and Parvati Hill were also undertaken to impress upon the students the diversity of Pune’s landscape. While the former is renowned for its ravishing beauty and thrilling water sports, the latter offers a panoramic view of the surrounding valley.