DPS Srinagar receives appreciation from parents

Srinagar, Dec 12: Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar received appreciation from parents of the students for holistic approach.

According to a press release, in a recent meeting with the leadership of DPS Srinagar, the parents of the school expressed unwavering support and admiration for the school’s relentless efforts to create a conducive learning environment. . The gathering, which welcomed diverse parental perspectives, covered a spectrum of topics including discipline, academics, extracurricular activities, and overall school policies.

A parent of a 10th-grade student, shared the positive impact of the school on his child’s academic and extracurricular pursuits. He emphasised the pivotal role of parental support in guiding a child’s career choices, particularly when societal pressures attempt to sway decisions. The meeting delved into various topics, including sports supervision, anti-drug awareness programmes, and preferences for admissions. Parents expressed gratitude for the school’s inclusive facilities, such as ramps for special children.

Parents expressed heartfelt appreciation for the teachers at DPS Srinagar, acknowledging their unwavering support and guidance that extends beyond academic excellence. The parents highlighted the personalized attention and care their children receive, emphasizing the significant impact the teachers have on fostering a love for learning and character building. This collective sentiment reflects the strong bond between the school’s faculty and the parents, united in their commitment to the overall well-being and success of each student.

Chairman Vijay Dhar encouraged engineer and doctor parents to involve their children in site visits, emphasising the importance of exposing children to different work environments to develop creativity and empathy among them. The discussion also touched upon the need for awareness programs on drug abuse and career counseling.

The press release said the parents expressed their satisfaction with the school fees, including the recent enhancement, after the decision by the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC). The infrastructure put in place by the school was praised, with comparisons drawn to institutions across the country, affirming DPS Srinagar’s commitment to providing world-class facilities. The parents expressed their support for the school and voiced their commitment to stand against any efforts aimed at damaging the reputation of the school.

Chairman Vijay Dhar acknowledged the concerns raised by parents and assured them that the school is committed to transparency and open communication. He urged parents to rely on official channels for accurate information about the school’s policies, initiatives, and any updates.