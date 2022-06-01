DPS Srinagar student earns USD 70k scholarship at Georgetown University Qatar

Srinagar, June 1: Tashafee Masoodi - a Grade 12 student from Delhi Public School Srinagar, has earned an admission and full scholarship worth 70,000 dollars (About 51 lakh rupees) at the prestigious Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Qatar.
As per a DPS Srinagar spokesperson, 18-year-old Tashafee, a student of Humanities has been offered a place at the university to pursue her Bachelor’s in Foreign Services with a major in Culture and Politics. She has credited her success to her family and her teachers at DPS Srinagar.
“I am indebted to the Career Guidance Department of the school, which helped me with all the documents needed to be submitted including transcripts, recommendation letters and regular time to time guidance and counseling. Our Career Coach ensured that everything was submitted on time,” Tashafee said
Congratulating the student, Principal, Shafaq Afshan said that every year, DPS Srinagar students get admissions and scholarships in the top universities across India and in foreign Colleges and Universities. "Our Career Counselling and Guidance Department offering a wide spectrum of guidance and mentoring that prepare students for the next stage of their educational journey.
Tashafee’s success is a testament to the efforts the department is putting in to transform the educational landscape of the valley, ” she said.
Chairman Vijay Dhar said, “When we set out to start DPS Srinagar, we wanted to transform the way education was thought of and imparted in the valley. Over the years, we have reached a stage where it is no longer a bridge too far for our students to dream of top universities over the globe. Tashafee proves that. Congratulations to her and her teachers.”