DPS Srinagar student earns USD 70k scholarship at Georgetown University Qatar

“I am indebted to the Career Guidance Department of the school, which helped me with all the documents needed to be submitted including transcripts, recommendation letters and regular time to time guidance and counseling. Our Career Coach ensured that everything was submitted on time,” Tashafee said

Congratulating the student, Principal, Shafaq Afshan said that every year, DPS Srinagar students get admissions and scholarships in the top universities across India and in foreign Colleges and Universities. "Our Career Counselling and Guidance Department offering a wide spectrum of guidance and mentoring that prepare students for the next stage of their educational journey.