Dr Ahmad Bilal felicitated

Srinagar, July 31: Canadian citizen of Kashmir origin, Dr. Ahmed Bilal, was felicitated at the third World Congress on Traditional Medicine in New Delhi.
He was invited by the Holistic Medicine Research Foundation to speak on "Facial Diagnosis". During the event, he was honored with a golden medal.
Dr. Bilal, apart from being an author, traveler, and poet, is highly passionate about natural remedies. The organisers said he is among the few individuals globally who possess the skill of diagnosing illnesses through facial analysis.
During the ceremony, Dr Bilal paid tributes to the legacy of Hakim Ajmal Khan, who tirelessly fought for the use of Greek Ayurvedic medicines for holistic healing during British rule in India.
Hakim Ajmal Khan was the founder of Jamia Millia University and established the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi College in Delhi's Qarol Bagh.
He was a multifaceted personality, known for his expertise in facial diagnosis, poetry, and his dedication to the cause of freedom. Dr. Bilal expressed his intention to continue walking on the path laid by Hakim Ajmal Khan.
Although currently residing in Canada, Dr. Bilal reassured that his roots would always remain connected to Kashmir.
When asked about his plans to return to Kashmir and offer his services there, Dr Bilal said currently he does not have any organisation in Kashmir . “ I am determined to address issues related to addiction, depression, and infertility in the region,” he added.