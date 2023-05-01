Dr Andrabi holds discussions with Australian High Commissioner

Srinagar, May 1: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today held discussions with Australian High Commissioner here.
According to a press note, she hosted Hon Barry O’Farrell AO the High Commissioner of Australia along with other members of the Consulate Jack Taylor the Second Secretary Political and Vandana Seth, the Senior Research Officer (Political) for a brief interaction and deliberations upon the progress and achievements of J&K Waqf Board after its constitution in the year 2022 under the leadership of Dr Andrabi.
The visiting team was highly appreciative of the reformative agenda of the Board and expressed the desire to explore possibilities for becoming a part of the developmental initiatives of the Board to boost Spiritual Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir.
The emerging scenario in the valley, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370 was also discussed at length. Dr Andrabi appraised the delegation about how the return of normalcy in the region after decades of terrorism and bloodshed is being wholeheartedly welcomed by the people & how the developmental agenda of the Central Government is bringing positive changes in the lives of the common masses here.