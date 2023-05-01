Dr Andrabi holds discussions with Australian High Commissioner

According to a press note, she hosted Hon Barry O’Farrell AO the High Commissioner of Australia along with other members of the Consulate Jack Taylor the Second Secretary Political and Vandana Seth, the Senior Research Officer (Political) for a brief interaction and deliberations upon the progress and achievements of J&K Waqf Board after its constitution in the year 2022 under the leadership of Dr Andrabi.

The visiting team was highly appreciative of the reformative agenda of the Board and expressed the desire to explore possibilities for becoming a part of the developmental initiatives of the Board to boost Spiritual Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir.