Dr Andrabi inaugurates restoration works at Pir Baba shrine

"J&K Waqf Board has begun a massive restoration and redevelopment initiative in which many restorations will be undertaken and new construction works at major shrines will be taken up. Earlier Waqf used to get help from other departments and agencies for construction at the shrines. Waqf Board is committed to provide requisite facilities to all at the shrines and Waqf controlled assets," said Andrabi. She thanked the people of J&K for their support to Waqf Board.