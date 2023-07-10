Dr Andrabi inaugurates restoration works at Pir Baba shrine

Srinagar, July 10 : Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today inaugurated flooring and paths restoration works at the shrine of Pir Baba Budan Ali Shah (RA) near Airport in Jammu.
According to a press release she had ordered the restoration work at the shrine during her visit a few months ago when she took stock of the facilities at the shrine. Dr Andrabi also issued orders for a few more construction works to be initiated without delay which are needed to update the facilities at the shrine. Mudasir Iqbal (JKAS), the Administrator of Waqf Jammu also accompanied Dr Andrabi.
"J&K Waqf Board has begun a massive restoration and redevelopment initiative in which many restorations will be undertaken and new construction works at major shrines will be taken up. Earlier Waqf used to get help from other departments and agencies for construction at the shrines. Waqf Board is committed to provide requisite facilities to all at the shrines and Waqf controlled assets," said Andrabi. She thanked the people of J&K for their support to Waqf Board.