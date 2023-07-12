Dr Andrabi lays foundation of transporters’ halt at Pakherpora

According to a press release, she began her tour from Pulwama visiting Chudi Bazar in Pulwama town where a programme was organised by the traders after this notified Waqf owned Market was taken over recently by the Board. Later Dr Andrabi visited Newa village where she paid obeisance at the sufi shrine and addressed a public gathering. Waqf Chairperson later paid obeisance at the shrine of Hazrat Aali Ali Balkhi (RA) and also laid foundation stone for the Transporters Halt at Pakherpora pora bazar.

Speaking to a gathering of local traders and senior citizens at Pakherpora Dr Andrabi said that it was encouraging and motivating to see the transformation of Waqf Board during the past one year. "From an ailing entity to a vibrant organisation, our journey in Waqf Board during the past one year has been splendid," said.