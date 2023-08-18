Dr Andrabi releases book in Sopore

After felicitating the young writer Dr Nazrul Islam, Dr Andrabi addressed the gathering. She said that the youth of India were the real power of modern India and the knowledge updation of our young minds innovate and lead the country to new arenas of excellence. “Books of utility are the knowledge treasures which shape our future. The compilations and creative expressions of our young innovative and updated youth are paving way for our progressive and developing futures”, said Dr Darakhshan. She said that it was satisfyingly to see our youth embracing positivity and “spreading it around us.” “Our youth are now writing books, creating new worlds of contributing spaces, innovating and making remarkable mark in their respective fields. New J&K for our youth is not of hate, separatism and destruction, but of positive outpours, great contributions and big dreams”, said Waqf Board Chairperson.