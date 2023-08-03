Dr Anjum Farhana assumes charge as Principal GMC Anantnag

Anantnag, Aug 3: Anjum Farhana Thursday assumed the charge of new principal GMC Anantnag.
She took over from Dr Tariq Qureshi who retired on July 31. Dr Farhana like her predecessor has been designated as Incharge Principal. The post has not been fulfilled on a full term basis after Dr Showkat Jeelani was transferred in the middle of 2021.
Dr Farhan was accorded a warm welcome by faculty members and other staff. ‘The entire GMC Anantnag community, including faculty members, consultants, medical officers, residents, paramedic staff, and ministerial staff, extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to Dr Farhana,” an official statement said.
It said that the team was eager to work under her leadership and believes she would steer the institution to new heights.