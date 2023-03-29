Dr Anshu Kataria attends All India Sangeet Sammelan

Dr. Kataria congratulated the entire team of Pracheen Kala Kendra & while appreciating their efforts said that the Kendra has been organising the festival for the past more than five decades now and has groomed many a legend in their respective fields. “The sammelan is an impassioned endeavour by the Kendra to give a fillip to music with Vocal, Instrumental and Nritya, " he added.

On the occasion Dr. Kataria honored internationally renowned Padamshree Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan who gave a ‘sitar’ recital. It is to be mentioned that the Kendra, established in 1956 has been engaged in the promotion, preservation, and dissemination of Indian classical arts as well as imparting education, training, and conducting examinations in the field of performing and visual arts since its inception.