Kashmir

Dr Darakhshan Andrabi calls on Lt Governor

Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Information Department
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, May 5: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

Dr Andrabi discussed with the Lt Governor the developmental works & reformative measures taken by the Board, particularly in education sector and to boost the religious tourism through coordinated projects of Waqf Board, Tourism and other departments. She also apprised the Lt Governor on various issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor assured Dr Andrabi of all possible support of the government departments in the future endeavours of the Waqf Board.

