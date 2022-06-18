Dr Darakhshan Andrabi concludes Gurez tour

According to a press note, she addressed party workers and discussed public issues and the role of party cadres in making people aware about the welfare schemes of government in remotest corners of Gurez valley and emphasised them to facilitate the people in getting the benefits of all existing schemes. Dr Andrabi convened a meeting of local administration including officers from all departments to review the public welfare measures and programmes of the government at the grass root level. She stressed upon the need for administrative outreach after this political outreach of hers. “This area has been left to backwardness for seven decades by the earlier regimes but now things have to change. No bureaucratic laxity will be tolerated. We all are for the people and any officer who fails to serve people will be put to task,” she said.