Dr Darakhshan Andrabi leads Poshak-Bandi celebration at Charar-e-Sharief shrine

Srinagar, Oct 21: J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today led the very important and highly revered Poshak-Bandi celebration at the shrine of Hazrat Nooruddin Noorani (RA) at Charar-e-Sharief ahead of the upcoming annual Urs.
This was for the first time that the Waqf Board managed the celebration after recent reformist changes in the functioning of shrine management throughout J&K. Earlier this used to be managed by a few locals & Waqf Board who had the responsibility of all Waqf management affairs had no role in the organizing of these revered celebrations. Waqf Board members Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem and Syed Mohammad Hussain Haqqani were also present in addition to the Board Magistrate Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin and other senior officers of Waqf Board and the J&K government. The local rishis and prominent citizens were also present. Dr Andrabi met the large number of devotees there who were all praise for the reformatory decisions taken by the Waqf Board led by Dr Darakhshan.
Addressing people and the media fraternity there Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that radicalization of “our youth for more than three decades fetched us misery, sorrow, backwardness & bad name only.”
“Sufi-Rishi thought is the strength of our diverse & peaceful society & in the changing Jammu & Kashmir we all need to put in efforts to replace radicalism by the spiritual sufi practices so that we become harbingers of peace & tranquility here in J&K and also spread this all-encompassing message to whole of the world,” said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi.
While speaking about the message of Alamdar Nooruddin Noorani (RA) she said that he being the ambassador of our spiritual excellence, spirit of inclusiveness & the epitome of co-existence will continue to lead our generations to the greater good, peace & excellence in life. Waqf Board members Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem & Syed Mohammad Hussain Haqqani also threw light on the message of Nund Rishi, the flag bearer of spirituality.
Dr Andrabi and the Waqf Board members and authorities also attended the function at Alamdar Waqf Higher Secondary School Chrar-e-Sharief. Dr Andrabi said that “we need to inculcate the universal visions in the eyes of our young boys & girls and make them ready to lead a peaceful, prosperous & morally gifted future for us all. “
“I have great faith in the new generation. These boys & girls are gifted with talents and we all need to create an atmosphere where they are able to exhibit their capabilities for their glory in future so that they bring laurels to us all in the days to come,” said Waqf Board Chairperson.