Dr Darakhshan Andrabi leads Poshak-Bandi celebration at Charar-e-Sharief shrine

This was for the first time that the Waqf Board managed the celebration after recent reformist changes in the functioning of shrine management throughout J&K. Earlier this used to be managed by a few locals & Waqf Board who had the responsibility of all Waqf management affairs had no role in the organizing of these revered celebrations. Waqf Board members Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem and Syed Mohammad Hussain Haqqani were also present in addition to the Board Magistrate Ishtiyaq Mohiuddin and other senior officers of Waqf Board and the J&K government. The local rishis and prominent citizens were also present. Dr Andrabi met the large number of devotees there who were all praise for the reformatory decisions taken by the Waqf Board led by Dr Darakhshan.

Addressing people and the media fraternity there Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that radicalization of “our youth for more than three decades fetched us misery, sorrow, backwardness & bad name only.”