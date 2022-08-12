Dr Darakhshan Andrabi leads Tiranga Yatra of BJP in Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 12: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board and National Executive Member of BJP, Dr Darakhsan Andrabi led the Tiranga Yatra by BJP in Budgam on Friday.
According to a press note, she was accompanied by party leader Ali Muhammad Mir, District leadership and activists of BJP. Amid sloganeering, the rally was attended by people from all groups, who travelled through Budgam town and distributed tri-colours to the local population also.
Speaking to the media on the occasion Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that it was a moment of honour for every citizen to be able to unfurl the national flag during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. “The days of anti-India rhetoric has ended in J&K now and Kashmir will again be a powerful centre of Indian ethos and culture,” she said.