Dr Darakhshan Andrabi meets Kashmiri Pandit migrants’ delegation

Srinagar, Aug 14: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board and National Executive Member of BJP Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today met here a delegation of Kashmiri Pandit Migrants from Vessu Migrant Camp.
According to a press note, she listened to their residential issues and tried to understand the problems faced by them amid the security risks. “They have some genuine issues which need to be considered sympathetically so that a solution of the problem is found. The issue will be taken up with the concerned quarters soon,” said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi after the meeting. She said that Kashmiri Pandits have passed through traumatic situations for more than three decades now. “This inseparable section of Kashmiri society became a target of violence and they were deprived of everything in the early nineties,” Dr Andrabi said.
She alleged that the NC government of the time played a dirty role in adding fuel to the fire which forced this community to leave Kashmir and travel from riches to rags. She assured the delegation that in the changed constitutional and administrative set up, their all genuine grievances will be considered and addressed soon. “We all have to create such an atmosphere in Kashmir now where the harmony and peace for our co-existence will be our destiny again. We have to erase all dark blots of history and make Kashmir of Lal Ded and Alamdar a reality at the ground level,” said Waqf Board Chairperson.