Dr Darakhshan Andrabi meets Kashmiri Pandit migrants’ delegation

According to a press note, she listened to their residential issues and tried to understand the problems faced by them amid the security risks. “They have some genuine issues which need to be considered sympathetically so that a solution of the problem is found. The issue will be taken up with the concerned quarters soon,” said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi after the meeting. She said that Kashmiri Pandits have passed through traumatic situations for more than three decades now. “This inseparable section of Kashmiri society became a target of violence and they were deprived of everything in the early nineties,” Dr Andrabi said.