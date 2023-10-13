Dr Darakhshan Andrabi participates in Urs at Charar-e-Sharief

Speaking to media Dr Andrabi said that it was really great to see such a huge gathering at the shrine on this day amid peace and tranquility in the vale. "Kashmir is Jannat-e-Kashmir because of the spiritual teachings of Rishis and Sufis. We have the worst happening to us during past three decades. Our enemies burnt our shrines and sermonised us about banning our devotional bondage with such shrines. But thanks to the decisions of our government, we are now living in a peaceful Kashmir again and celebrating at our shrines. This is the era of revival of our glorious traditions," said Darakhshan. She thanked all the departments of the government for cooperating with Waqf Board in putting in place adequate arrangements at the shrine.