Dr Darakhshan Andrabi visits Aishmuqam Shrine

Later, speaking to the media Dr Andrabi assured that all basic facilities will be put in place by the Waqf Board soon at all Ssufi shrines in J&K. “These shrines add to the real beauty of our land and it is due to these Sufi saints and spiritual icons of ours, we call this beautiful land the paradise on earth,” said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi. She said that her efforts for a special package from the Union Ministry of Culture for some of Sufi-shrines has born fruit and “we have got a huge upliftment financial package from government of India for the Shrine of Zainshah Wali (RA) which will be spent through tourism department of J&K government for uplifting the infrastructure & creating of facilities for pilgrims here,”she said.