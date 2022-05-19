Dr Darakhshan Andrabi visits Aishmuqam Shrine

Srinagar, May 18: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Wednesday visited Ziyarat Zainshah Wali (RA) at Aishmuqam and took stock of the facilities there.
According to a press note, she was accompanied by the members of Waqf Board Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem and Syed Muhammad Hussain.” Dr Darakhshan was accorded a rousing welcome by a huge gathering of people there. All Sajanishins and others from Waqf Board alongwith representatives of local administration were also present during the visit. Waqf Board Chairperson took stock of the facilities for the pilgrims and also spoke to public delegations. She prayed for the peace and prosperity of the Union Territory,”the press note said.
Later, speaking to the media Dr Andrabi assured that all basic facilities will be put in place by the Waqf Board soon at all Ssufi shrines in J&K. “These shrines add to the real beauty of our land and it is due to these Sufi saints and spiritual icons of ours, we call this beautiful land the paradise on earth,” said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi. She said that her efforts for a special package from the Union Ministry of Culture for some of Sufi-shrines has born fruit and “we have got a huge upliftment financial package from government of India for the Shrine of Zainshah Wali (RA) which will be spent through tourism department of J&K government for uplifting the infrastructure & creating of facilities for pilgrims here,”she said.
In reply to a question about the agitating Kashmiri Pandit employees, Dr Andrabi slammed the forces who want to “divide us as they did it in the past, “ but assured that the government will do everything needed to see that such “insecurities are addressed and a confidence in the genuinely aggravated youth is restored.”