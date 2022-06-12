Dr Darakhshan Andrabi visits prominent shrines

ExMLA Ganderbal Ishfaq Jabbar was also present on the occasion. A meeting of locals was addressed by Dr Andrabi in the campus of the shrine in which she assured that expansion of this historical site will be considered by the Board.

Later Dr Andrabi led team of J&K also visited the shrine of Syed Shah Sadiq Qalandar at Lar Ganderbal and Shrine of Bara Sadaat at Telbal Srinagar.

She interacted with the public gatherings at these shrines.

Speaking to media, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that Waqf will be developing the shrines with the help of financial cooperation from eminent business persons and well off citizens of the believers in Sufi thought.