Dr Darakhshan attends public programmes in Gurez

According to a press note, she addressed many gatherings there and informed people about the schemes, programmes and initiatives of the Narendra Modi led government for a cross section of people throughout the country in general and for the people of J&K in particular.

Dr Andrabi said that the Modi government took historical steps to empower the poor and the backward classes in the country.

“During COVID times, Modi govt’s free ration, free vaccination and golden card health initiative lifted the poor out of the hard times and India became world’s only country to execute such big public welfare measures. Modi ji never gave Gareebi Hatao slogan which used to lure the poor in India for decades without any yield, but gave welfare programmes and schemes which helped the poor and downtrodden to overcome poverty and live a respectable life,” She said.