Dr Darakhshan attends public programmes in Gurez

Srinagar: BJP National Executive Member and senior leader Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today visited many localities in Dawar Gurez in connection with highlighting and assessing public welfare initiatives of eight years of Narendra Modi led government.
According to a press note, she addressed many gatherings there and informed people about the schemes, programmes and initiatives of the Narendra Modi led government for a cross section of people throughout the country in general and for the people of J&K in particular.
Dr Andrabi said that the Modi government took historical steps to empower the poor and the backward classes in the country.
“During COVID times, Modi govt’s free ration, free vaccination and golden card health initiative lifted the poor out of the hard times and India became world’s only country to execute such big public welfare measures. Modi ji never gave Gareebi Hatao slogan which used to lure the poor in India for decades without any yield, but gave welfare programmes and schemes which helped the poor and downtrodden to overcome poverty and live a respectable life,” She said.
She spoke about the measures taken by the Modi government for people living in border areas and also for the tribal population throughout the country.
Dr Darakhshan Andrabi hailed the people of Gurez for their patriotism and their peace loving nature.
She assured the people that the government will take every step needed to empower the people of Gurez who have always stood like solid rock to safeguard the borders in sync with our border guards.