Dr Darakhshan inaugurates new works at Babareshi shrine

“The new community kitchen has been now constructed on modern lines. And its strength has been increased to manifold. The aim is to provide the best facilities to the visitors here,” said Charperson, Waqf board.

She said besides the community kitchen, the other important issue was a structure for ablution separately for men and women. She said now a separate ablution place for men and women had been developed so that people do not feel any issue.

“ The damaged stairs of the shrine were reconstructed, and plans are in place to construct new guesthouses to offer top-notch accommodations to visitors. The aim is to provide the best possible experience to those who come to pay their respects at the revered shrine, known for its significance to people from all across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.