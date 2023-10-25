Dr Darakhshan inaugurates new works at Babareshi shrine

Baramulla, Oct 25 : The Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi visited the revered shrine of Baba Payam-ud-Din Reshi (RA) at Babareshi Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.
The occasion was marked by her paying obeisance at the shrine and chairing a special programme organised by the J&K Waqf board within the shrine campus.
On this occasion, the students of Waqf High School Hajibal Tangmarg presented a cultural programme. The event drew a large gathering of local residents, along with guests Sajad Yousuf Shah, Engineer Sahil Bashir, and Advocate Sheikh Salman.
The Chairperson Waqf Board while announcing several measures for the upgradation of the infrastructure besides facilities to the visitors, took a significant step forward by inaugurating the Modern Community Kitchen Complex and the Utility-cum-Sanitary Complex. These essential facilities, initiated by D. Andrabi are aimed at enhancing the experience of the shrine's visitors.
Dr Darakhshan said that the community kitchen of the shrine is running since ages here and people from far flung areas do use community kitchen for lunch and dinner. She said however, the use of coal for the kitchen was resulting in the pollution besides was discolouring the infrastructure.
“The new community kitchen has been now constructed on modern lines. And its strength has been increased to manifold. The aim is to provide the best facilities to the visitors here,” said Charperson, Waqf board.
She said besides the community kitchen, the other important issue was a structure for ablution separately for men and women. She said now a separate ablution place for men and women had been developed so that people do not feel any issue.
“ The damaged stairs of the shrine were reconstructed, and plans are in place to construct new guesthouses to offer top-notch accommodations to visitors. The aim is to provide the best possible experience to those who come to pay their respects at the revered shrine, known for its significance to people from all across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Darakhshan highlighted the Waqf Board's commitment to meeting the visitors demands. She revealed that a modern dining hall is currently under construction and will soon be made available to pilgrims.
She also instructed the Waqf Board officers to commence new projects within the shrine complex, ensuring a holistic enhancement of the site's facilities.
On this occasion, Dr Drakhshan announced that that the revenue generated from a shrine would be reinvested in that specific shrine for its continual improvement and the enhancement of facilities, ensuring that visitors receive the best experience possible.