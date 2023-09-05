Dr Darakhshan visits sufi shrine at Tulmulla

Srinagar, Sep 5: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today paid obedience at the Sufi Shrines of Hazrat Mir Syed Hyder Sahib (RA) at Tulmulla in Ganderbal.
According to a press release, she also visited the orchards owned by Waqf Board at Asham Bandipora. She took stock of the arrangements for pilgrims at the shrine in Tumulla and inspected the orchard land also. Dr Andrabi thanked the local population for their coordination with Waqf Board in the proper management at these properties. “The sanitary blocks and pilgrim house needs to be constructed at Tulmulla and we will soon initiate the process,” said Dr Andrabi.
She said that Waqf Board has taken up all the construction works out of the Board Funds for the first time since it’s inception. Earlier government agencies used to provide the basic infrastructure at these shrines while as the Waqf money went to the unknown pockets, she added. Dr Andrabi emphasised on the Waqf staff to infuse more dedication and dynamism into them so that better services are made available to the people at these places of belief.